Samastipur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:04:11 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
JAP Ratan Bihari 0 Votes 0% Votes
YKP Pinku Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMF Raj Kumar Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Lalo Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
VSP Vijay Kumar Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAM Asha Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
LJP Ramchandra Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
WAP Vidya Nand Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suraj Kumar Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Mantesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dr. Ashok Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Samastipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 15,03,005

Female electors: 6,96,404

Male electors: 8,05,601

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency earlier

Assembly constituencies: Kusheshwar Asthan (SC), Hayaghat, Kalyanpur (SC), Warisnagar, Samastipur, Rosera (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Before delimitation, JD(U)’s Manjay Lal and RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta won the seat in 1999 and 2004 respectively. It 2009, JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari represented the seat and was succeeded by LJSP’s Ram Chandra Paswan.

Demographics: It covers part of Darbhanga, Purvi Champaran, and Samastipur districts. Samastipur district has a population of 42,61,566 people, comprising 38 lakh Hindus. The region is economically backwards and receives support from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:04:11 IST

