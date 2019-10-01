Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Samalkha profile: For past nine polls, no ruling party has managed victory in this seat

Samalkha Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 2,07,054

Female electors: 95,130

Male electors: 1,11,923

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: The Congress’ Hari Singh Nalwa lost to the INLD’s Kartar Singh Bhadana in the 2000 Assembly elections. However, in 2005, the Congress overpowered the INLD as its candidate Bharat Singh defeated Katar Singh Chhokar. The Congress backtracked to being a runner-up in 2009, and HJC (BL)’s Dharm Singh emerged victorious with over 13,000 votes more. For the 2014 election, Dharm Singh contested as a Congress candidate and lost to Ravinder Machhrouli, an Independent candidate.

Prem Lata from INLD, Joginder from Bahujan Samaj Party, Dharam Singh Chhoker from Congress and Shashikant Kaushik from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Samalkha LAC in 2019

Demographics: Famous for its iron industries, Samalkha has observed an ongoing trend since the past nine elections, ruling parties do not win their next election.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .