Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's name not included in list of star campaigners for Lok Sabha polls

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party Sunday released its list of 40 star campaigners in which there was no mention of party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The list was released by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

It carried the names of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others, besides Ram Gopal Yadav himself.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri which is described as its "safest" seat.

At present, the SP patriarch represents Azamgarh constituency. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009.

In the 2014 polls, Mulayam Singh Yadav contested from two constituencies, Azamgarh and Mainpuri, and won both.

