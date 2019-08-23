Samajwadi Party dissolves all national, state units with immediate effect; retains UP president Naresh Uttam Patel

You are here:
Politics Asian News International Aug 23, 2019 18:09:18 IST

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday dissolved all the national and state units of the party with immediate effect, months after the party faced Lok Sabha poll debacle. The party, however, has retained Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam Patel.

File image of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI

The SP has also dissolved its state presidents, youth and women wings, student councils and other executives with immediate effect. It is being speculated that all units will be reshuffled.

Of the alliance partners, Mayawati-led BSP won 10 seats while Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party bagged five seats and the smallest of the partners Rashtriya Lok Dal could not open its account in the polls.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 18:09:18 IST

