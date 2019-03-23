Sam Pitroda ‘baffled’ at Narendra Modi’s response to question on Balakot airstrikes, says it shows ‘people react to trivial matters’

New Delhi: Sam Pitroda, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's close confidant, on Friday said he is "baffled" at the response of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who slammed Pitroda for questioning the death toll in the Balakot air strike in Pakistan.

"I just said as a citizen I'm entitled to know what happened. I don't understand what is the controversy here, I am baffled at the response. Shows how people react to trivial matters in India," he said.

I am surprised and literally shocked at the nationwide response and associated discussion, debate and dialogue on my ANI interview of 22nd March 2019.#TRUTH — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) March 23, 2019

I believe Indian media went to town in taking things out of context to misquote and misrepresent facts, message and meaning. I was not surprised at some of the modern Indian Media and their intent and approach.#TRUTH — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) March 23, 2019

In an interview to ANI earlier on Friday, Pitroda, also the chairman of Overseas Indian National Congress, had questioned the death toll in the air strike by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack.

Reacting to the remarks, Prime Minister Modi hit out at Pitroda, tweeting that Pitroda "kick-started the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress". Pakistan observes its National Day on 23 March.

The most trusted advisor and guide of the Congress President has kick-started the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning India’s armed forces. Shame! https://t.co/puSjTK8Y4x — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2019

"What is the problem in raising a question? As a citizen in democracy, discussion, dialogue, debate, discourse is a way of life," Pitroda said. BJP president Amit Shah and several other party leader also lambasted Pitroda for his comments in the interview.

When I came home after a morning meeting,I had over 20 television reporters waiting to get my comments on the interview & ask more questions. At the same time,I had 100s of compliments and good wishes from people all over the world for the courage to ask what needed to be asked — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) March 23, 2019

In the process, I learned that even the @PMOIndia Prime Minister of India felt compelled to tweet along with some of his senior ministers on my TV interview. What they have said are twisted lies.#TRUTH — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) March 23, 2019

