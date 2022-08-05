BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the statement clearly indicates that the protests are not about 'desh bachao' but about 'parivar bachao'.

New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday kicked up a row by saying that he was participating in the protests to save his leader as his leader saves him, giving fresh ammunition to the BJP which has already been targeting the Congress for protests saying that it's a strategy to save the family and not about price rise and inflation.

"...Why will I come to save the family? I'll come to save my leader, my leader saves me. I have no issue if they make this a definition of family," said Khurshid.

#WATCH | Delhi: "...Why will I come to save the family? I'll come to save my leader, my leader saves me. I have no issue if they make this a definition of family," Congress leader Salman Khurshid says on BJP's allegation that the party's protest is an attempt to save the "family" pic.twitter.com/Zg2hS4Jtsz — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Jumping onto the statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the statement clearly indicates that the protests are not about "desh bachao" but about "parivar bachao".

"First they will loot the country and then save the corrupt leader. This is their reality. This is not about Desh Bachao but Parivar Bachao," Poonawalla tweeted.

Main apne Neta ko bachaane aaya hoon.. mere neta mujhe bachate hai Pehle Desh ko lootenge Phir Brashtachari Neta ko bachayenge Yeh hai inki Asliyat This is not about Desh Bachao but Parivar Bachao pic.twitter.com/Z6LvCwVjIf — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 5, 2022

Today's protests come amid the questioning of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders in the National Herald case. The Congress had taken to streets against the questioning of Gandhis by the Enforcement Directorate in the case and claimed that the BJP was targeting Opposition leaders for raising their voice against the government.

On the other hand, the BJP has been claiming that the protests are nothing but to intimidate the investigating agency and divert attention of the people from the ED heat on the Gandhis.

The probe agency has also stepped up searches in the midst of the intensifying investigation, which has been opposed by the Congress.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi was among several top leaders who were detained as demonstrations were carried out as Sonia Gandhi was being questioned.

On Thursday, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was quizzed for more than six hours in the case.

With inputs from agencies

