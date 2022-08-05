Politics

Salman Khurshid says taking part in protests to save his leader; BJP says true nature of stir exposed

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the statement clearly indicates that the protests are not about 'desh bachao' but about 'parivar bachao'.

FP Staff August 05, 2022 14:24:12 IST
Salman Khurshid says taking part in protests to save his leader; BJP says true nature of stir exposed

File image of Salman Khurshid. Reuters

New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday kicked up a row by saying that he was participating in the protests to save his leader as his leader saves him, giving fresh ammunition to the BJP which has already been targeting the Congress for protests saying that it's a strategy to save the family and not about price rise and inflation.

"...Why will I come to save the family? I'll come to save my leader, my leader saves me. I have no issue if they make this a definition of family," said Khurshid.

Jumping onto the statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the statement clearly indicates that the protests are not about "desh bachao" but about "parivar bachao".

"First they will loot the country and then save the corrupt leader. This is their reality. This is not about Desh Bachao but Parivar Bachao," Poonawalla tweeted.

Today's protests come amid the questioning of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders in the National Herald case. The Congress had taken to streets against the questioning of Gandhis by the Enforcement Directorate in the case and claimed that the BJP was targeting Opposition leaders for raising their voice against the government.

On the other hand, the BJP has been claiming that the protests are nothing but to intimidate the investigating agency and divert attention of the people from the ED heat on the Gandhis.

The probe agency has also stepped up searches in the midst of the intensifying investigation, which has been opposed by the Congress.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi was among several top leaders who were detained as demonstrations were carried out as Sonia Gandhi was being questioned.

On Thursday, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was quizzed for more than six hours in the case.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 05, 2022 14:33:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

TMC MP Mahua Moitra gives savage reply to Shehzad Poonawalla's jibe at 'handbag' controversy
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra gives savage reply to Shehzad Poonawalla's jibe at 'handbag' controversy

Since the Monsoon Session began, the opposition held up the functioning of Parliament with a demand for a discussion on the price issue. Though Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that there was no chance of recession or stagflation in India, Congress couldn’t agree with the statement

Some suspended MPs consumed 'Tandoori Chicken' while protesting in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue: BJP
Politics

Some suspended MPs consumed 'Tandoori Chicken' while protesting in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue: BJP

Opposition parties are taking turns to arrange regional cuisine for MPs on a 50-hour relay protest against their suspension and demanding discussion on price rise

BJP hits out at Delhi liquor model, says Kejriwal govt has replaced its happiness classes model with happiness glasses
Politics

BJP hits out at Delhi liquor model, says Kejriwal govt has replaced its happiness classes model with happiness glasses

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said Arvind Kejriwal liquor model can be explained in ABCD. Where A' stands for advertising,' B' for bahane Baazi' (making excuses) and blame game,' C' for corruption' and cover-up' and D' for deviation' or diversion'