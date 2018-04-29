Salman Khurshid says Congress leaders united despite differing individual views, days after 'blood on party's hands' remark

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, days after courting controversy over his remarks on the role of the party in past communal riots, has said that the party's leaders are a united force despite differing individual opinions.

On Sunday, Khurshid said:

Salman Khurshid: I have said before and will say again that my party is a party of truth and we are not scared of the truth. Today we know that the party respects the truth. pic.twitter.com/Fj2g8hPJIe — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 29, 2018

Just like our country, there will be a difference in beliefs and opinions and we respect everyone. In the same way, we might have different opinions in the party but when we talk about Congress, we all are one and that is the beauty of our party: Salman Khurshid pic.twitter.com/FlaEzkYfZN — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 29, 2018

Earlier on Sunday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi mentioned Khurshid during his speech at the Jan Akrosh rally, "In our party, we welcome different opinions. A few days back, Salman Khurshid expressed a different opinion. I want to say that I will be the first one to protect Salman Khurshid. When we are fighting the RSS, we have to be united," Gandhi said.

On 24 April, Khurshid had stirred up a storm when, speaking in the context of communal riots, he said that there is "blood on the hands of the Congress". Khurshid's remarks had come at an event in Aligarh Muslim University while responding to a question on the loss of Muslim lives in such incidents and about the Babri Masjid-Ram temple dispute in Ayodhya.

"This is a political question, but I will answer it. I am a part of the Congress, so let me accept that we have blood on our hands. This is the reason you are telling us that if someone attacks you, then we should not come forward to protect you," Khurshid, a former Union minister, had told the questioner.

"We will show you the blood stains so that you understand that these should not come to you...." he had said. Khurshid had later taken to Twitter to clarify the air on the remark.

The Congress had slammed the remarks as "unfounded" and said these can only help the Bharatiya Janata Party.

With inputs from IANS