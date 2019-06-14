Salman Khurshid downplays Centre's minority outreach programme; calls move 'politically motivated'

New Delhi: Former Union minister Salman Khurshid sought to downplay the Centre's minority outreach programme which includes a scholarship to minorities and modernisation of Ismalic seminaries, terming the move as "politically motivated".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his speeches indicated that this is being done to somehow persuade minorities not to worry about the government and that the previous government (UPA rule) created a wrong impression about the BJP. If that is the purpose behind giving the scholarship, then it is clearly politically motivated," Khurshid told ANI on Thursday.

He slammed the ruling party for questioning the UPA government when it launched many schemes in the welfare of Muslims on the Sachchar Committee's recommendations. He said, "Every government has a responsibility to treat every citizen equally. When we Sachchar Committee report, it was called appeasement. Now that BJP government is doing the same (launching programmes for Muslims), what shall it be called."

The Centre recently announced that it will provide scholarship to five crore students belonging to the minority community in the next five years and modernisation of madrasas in its quest to reach out to the minority community, especially to Muslims.

The announcement to modernise of madrasas is in line with Modi's plan that he laid out in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

"Hold Quran in one hand and computer in other," Modi had said.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.