Salem Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Salem Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 14,98,350 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,59,981

Female Electors: 7,38,369

Assembly Constituencies: Omalur, Salem North, Salem South, Salem West, Veerapandi, Edappadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, TM Selvaganapathi of the AIADMK won the seat. IN 2004, KV Thangkabalu of the Congress won the seat. Since 2009, the seat is being held by the AIADMK. V Panneerselvam defeated DMK’s S Umarani to win the seat in 2014.

Demography: Known for its tasty mangoes, booming textile industry and massive steel plant, Salem has a mix of Gounders and Vanniyars, who together are the dominant electorate in the constituency. Naidus, Thevars, Chettiars and Mudaliars are also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

