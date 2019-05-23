Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Salem Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:16:50 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
DMK Parthiban S R 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Hariharan K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raja A 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Silambarasan C 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Prabhu Manikandan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kalaimannan C 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ahamed Shahjahan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Rasa A 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Mohan P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramachandran K T 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Saravanan K R S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tamilarasan T 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selvam S K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Surulivel N K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sivaraman S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Natarajan C 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pravina G 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravi A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Murthy Kamarajar M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madeswaran S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manimaran C 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sadaiyan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Salem Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 14,98,350 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,59,981

Female Electors: 7,38,369

Assembly Constituencies: Omalur, Salem North, Salem South, Salem West, Veerapandi, Edappadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, TM Selvaganapathi of the AIADMK won the seat. IN 2004, KV Thangkabalu of the Congress won the seat. Since 2009, the seat is being held by the AIADMK. V Panneerselvam defeated DMK’s S Umarani to win the seat in 2014.

Demography: Known for its tasty mangoes, booming textile industry and massive steel plant, Salem has a mix of Gounders and Vanniyars, who together are the dominant electorate in the constituency. Naidus, Thevars, Chettiars and Mudaliars are also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:16:50 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile