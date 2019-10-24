Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Sakri Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 10:05:47 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BTP Nandu Rajaram Malache 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajkumar Pandit Sonawane 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Rangnath Rama Bhavare 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Yashwant Devman Malache 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Mohan Gokul Suryawanshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manjula Tulshiram Gavit 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chaure Sandip Shantaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dhanaji Sitaram Ahire 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Hiraman Deva Sabale 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • SCs are 56.4percent of the total population in Sakri, which is reserved under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category

  • In 2014, Congress' DS Ahire had won the election in Sakri with 38.95 percent of votes

  • There are 3.4 lakh voters in Sakri, of which 1.6 lakh are female and 1.76 lakh male

Sakri Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Dhule district — Sakri and Shirpur.

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name — Sakri

Constituency Number — 5

District Name — Dhule

Total Electors —3,42,324

Female Electors —1,66,004

Male Electors —1,76,310

Third Gender— 10

Reserved — Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections — In 2014, the INC's DS Ahire had won the elections with 38.95 percent of votes.

Demographics — Out of a total of 4,18,303 population 92.96 percent are rural, and 7.04 percent are urban population. The ST and SC ratios are 3.35 and 56.42 out of the total population.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 10:05:47 IST

