Sakri Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sakri Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Dhule district — Sakri and Shirpur.

Constituency Name — Sakri

Constituency Number — 5

District Name — Dhule

Total Electors —3,42,324

Female Electors —1,66,004

Male Electors —1,76,310

Third Gender— 10

Reserved — Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections — In 2014, the INC's DS Ahire had won the elections with 38.95 percent of votes.

Demographics — Out of a total of 4,18,303 population 92.96 percent are rural, and 7.04 percent are urban population. The ST and SC ratios are 3.35 and 56.42 out of the total population.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .