Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Sakri profile: Dalits key in this reserved constituency as Congress hopes to retain stronghold

Sakri Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Dhule district — Sakri and Shirpur.

Constituency Name — Sakri

Constituency Number — 5

District Name — Dhule

Total Electors —3,42,324

Female Electors —1,66,004

Male Electors —1,76,310

Third Gender— 10

Reserved — Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections — In 2014, the INC's DS Ahire had won the elections with 38.95 percent of votes.

Demographics — Out of a total of 4,18,303 population 92.96 percent are rural, and 7.04 percent are urban population. The ST and SC ratios are 3.35 and 56.42 out of the total population.