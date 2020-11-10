Saharsa Election Result 2020: Alok Ranjan sets out to regain seat, may face stiff competition from RJD's Lovely Anand
In the last Assembly election, the seat was won by Arun Kumar of the RJD by defeating Alok Ranjan of BJP by a margin of 39,206 votes.
Saharsa Election Result 2020: Situated in the Koshi region of Bihar, the (75) Saharsa Assembly Constituency in Bihar is part of the (13) Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency and is categorised as semi-urban.
According to News18, The Saharsa constituency polled on 7 November and comprises the community development block Kahara including Nagar Parishad Saharsa and community development block Saur Bazar.
A total of 15 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Saharsa seat this year. In 2015, it was 14.
Here is some information about the Saharsa constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,62,697
Number of male voters: 1,88,541
Number of female voters: 1,73,406
Number of transgender voters: 1
Voter turnout in 2020: 60.96 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 57.72 percent
