Saharsa Election Final Result 2020 Declared: BJP's Alok Ranjan regains seat by defeating RJD's Lovely Anand

Alok Ranjan defeated Lovely Anand, wife of strongman Anand Mohan with a margin of 19,679 votes. He polled 1,03,538 votes (45.59 percent) as against Lovely Anand's 83,859 votes (36.93 percent)

Saharsa Election Final Result 2020 Declared: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Alok Ranjan regained control of the seat he lost in 2105, by defeating RJD candidate Lovely Anand, wife of strongman Anand Mohan, with a margin of 19,679 votes.

Alok Ranjan polled 1,03,538 votes (45.59 percent) as against Lovely Anand's 83,859 votes (36.93 percent).

Situated in the Koshi region of Bihar, the (75) Saharsa Assembly Constituency in Bihar is part of the (13) Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency and is categorised as semi-urban.

In the last Assembly election, the seat was won by Arun Kumar of the RJD by defeating Alok Ranjan of BJP by a margin of 39,206 votes.

According to News18, The Saharsa constituency polled on 7 November and comprises the community development block Kahara including Nagar Parishad Saharsa and community development block Saur Bazar.

A total of 15 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Saharsa seat this year. In 2015, it was 14.

Here is some information about the Saharsa constituency:

Total number of voters: 3,62,697

Number of male voters: 1,88,541

Number of female voters: 1,73,406

Number of transgender voters: 1

Voter turnout in 2020: 60.96 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 57.72 percent