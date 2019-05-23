Saharanpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,08,833 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,35,515

Male electors: 8,73,318

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the 2008 delimitation, Muzzafarabad Assembly constituency turned into Behat Assembly constituency. On the other hand, Saharanpur Nagar was another Assembly seat which became part of Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Mansoor Ali Khan of BSP won the seat while Rasheed Masood of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. Jagdish Singh Rana won back the seat for the BSP in 2009 before losing to Raghav Lakhanpal of BJP in 2014 elections.

Demographics: A crucial constituency for BJP, Congress Samajwadi Party and BSP, Saharanpur is part of the Western Uttar Pradesh. Like its neighbouring constituencies, Saharanpur is Muslim dominated with 42 percent of the population belonging to the said community. Jats, Gujjars and Scheduled Castes voters are also important factors in this constituency. Notably, the constituency saw communal tensions in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots.

