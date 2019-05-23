Sagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rajbahadur Singh of BJP wins

Sagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 5

Total Electors: 16,05,619 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,57,328

Female Electors: 7,48,291

Assembly Constituencies: Bina , Khurai, Surkhi, Naryoli, Sagar, Kurwai, Sironj, Shamshabad

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Castes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Virendra Kumar of the BJP won the seat four times between 1996 and 2004. In the 2009 elections, BJP’s Bhoopendra Singh won the seat. In the last election, Laxmi Narayan Yadav retained the seat for the saffron party.

Demography: The Lok Sabha Constituency covers the district of Sagar. The district is well known for its religious significance for the Jain community. Moreover, Jains are an electorally significant community in the constituency, often punching above their weight. Sonis and Yadavs are also found in sizeable numbers in Sagar. Over 20 percent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Castes while around 10 percent of the population belong to the Scheduled Tribes category.

