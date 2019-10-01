Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Safidon profile: A volatile seat every candidate has an equal chance of winning

Safidon Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 1,77,634

Female electors: 80,636

Male electors: 96,997

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: INLD’s Ram Phal Kundu gained over Congress candidate Bachan Singh Arya in the 2000 elections. Arya contested as an Independent candidate in the following elections and achieved victory by defeating Karamvir Singh of the Congress. However, in 2009, INLD’s Kali Ram Patwari won by defeating Arya with 15,436 votes more. Jabir Deswal, an Independent candidate, gained over the BJP’s Vandana Sharma by securing 1,422 votes more than Sharma in the 2014 elections.

Jogendra Kalwa from INLD, Jagdish Bhukal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Subhash Gangoli from Congress and Bachchan Singh Arya from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Located in Jind district in Haryana, Safidon Tehsil comprises of 70 villages. Interestingly, Safidon has never seen a candidate or a political party winning two or more consecutive Assembly elections.

