'Safety, security and prosperity': Narendra Modi in Meerut lays out vision for New India ahead of LS polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spelled out his vision for a ‘New India’ (naya Bharat) at a public rally in Meerut today. Addressing a huge rally, Modi emphasised three key areas which would build his dream of New India, encompassing almost every aspect of individual life and the nation as a whole.

Modi’s vision of New India: Key areas

The prime minister said three key areas would build the foundation of Naya Bharat: Safety and security; prosperity; and respect

1) Safety and security: To ensure safety of women, security of the citizens from terrorism, corruption, hooliganism, disease and from the enemies of the country.

2) Prosperity: To bring prosperity in the country through knowledge, science and technology, culture, and resources.

3) Respect: To respect workers and labourers, daughters of the nation, people in every category of the society and nation’s honour and pride.

Without referring to his Wednesday address to the nation on testing of the anti-satellite missile, Modi said, “This decisive government knows how to keep its promises... whether it’s on land or sky or in space, this chowkidar’s (Modi) government mustered the courage to take strong decisions like surgical strikes.” He emphasised that his government aims at making agriculture a respectable and profitable proposition; position India among the developed nations in science and technology and rank the country among the top three economies in the world.

Even while campaigning during the Assembly elections and at various other platforms in 2018, the prime minister expressed his idea of a New India. He enumerated ‘vikas ki panchdhara’ (five tenets of development) for a New India while addressing a media event in December. Addressing his booth and party workers, and the public, Modi in reminded the audience, “The nation comprising 130 crore people has made up its mind in favour of this government.”

Seemingly slamming the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its leadership in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister talked about safety of women and the reign of terror due to hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh. One may recall that the state during the SP regime witnessed the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 and the Kairana exodus between 2014 and 2016. The Supreme Court while hearing petitions in relation to the Muzaffarnagar riots held the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, prima facie guilty of negligence in preventing the violence and ordered it to immediately arrest all those accused irrespective of their political affiliation.

Similarly, there had been mass migration of families from Kairana due to threats of anti-social elements between 2014 and 2016. Comparing his government to the Opposition, Modi asserted, “While the NDA government will present its works and achievements in the past five years, we would also take stock of the Opposition (hisaab loonga, hisaab doonga).”

Why Meerut?

The prime minister explained why he began his poll campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Meerut. “India’s first freedom struggle (also known as India’s first war of Independence) in 1857 began from Meerut. This place also reflects aspiration of Indians for a strong India,” he reminded. Even during his Uttar Pradesh Assembly election rally, Modi mentioned the historical importance of Meerut in India’s freedom struggle and had exhorted the public to bring BJP to power.

Modi’s final take

“Our vision of New India will be built on the foundation of our glorious past and a strong future, with a new identity focussing on safety and security, prosperity, and respect... So to reach Modi, you ought to press the button (on electronic voting machines) meant for your BJP candidate and vote,” added Modi.

