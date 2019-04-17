Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, 2008 Malegaon blast-accused, joins BJP; likely to be fielded against Congress' Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal

The Malegaon-blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday and is likely to be fielded against Congress' senior leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Thakur reached the saffron party's office in Bhopal, to meet party leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, and Prabhat Jha.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal: I have formally joined BJP, I will contest elections and will win also. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/siAsXSMm1U — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

Thakur came into the limelight in 2008 after her arrest for the Malegaon blasts. A special court framed charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case against Lieutenant-Colonel Prasad Purohit, Thakur and five others for terror activities, criminal conspiracy and murder, among others. Thakur is yet to be discharged by the special NIA court in the case.

The 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in four phases on 29 April, 6, 12 and 19 May.

The Bhopal constituency is spread over eight assembly segments — Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal south-west, Bhopal central, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore.

The 2019 Lok Sabha election is being conducted in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.