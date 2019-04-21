Sadhvi Pragya Singh responds to EC notice, says she did not insult any 'martyr', only described torture she faced

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP's candidate from Bhopal, said in a statement to the Election Commission that she did not make any insulting statement about any martyr, ANI reported.

"In my statement, I spoke about the torture inflicted on me by the then Congress government. It is my right to place the facts about what happened to me before the people. The media portrayed my statement in a negative light and I retracted the statement keeping in mind public sentiments," Thakur said.

Her statement was in response to a notice from the poll watchdog over her remark about Hemant Karkare, the Maharashtra ATS chief who was killed in the 26/11 terror attack.

Addressing BJP workers on Thursday night, Thakur had claimed that Karkare died during the attack as she had "cursed" him for torturing her when he probed the blast case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

However, after her remarks kicked up a row, she tendered an apology Friday.

With inputs from PTI

