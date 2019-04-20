Sadhvi Pragya hits out at Kamal Nath, says Madhya Pradesh chief minister was 'guilty' in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Bhopal: BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday hit out at Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and alleged he was "guilty" in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Nath, speaking to reporters in Chhindwara on Friday, had condemned Thakur's statement on former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare.

"I condemn Pragya Thakur's statement. If this her start, where its end will take them," Nath had said.

Hitting back, Thakur said, "A person guilty in the 1984 riots who is Madhya Pradesh chief minister now is asking what will be my end. Don't talk about my end. He (Nath) has no moral right to bother about a sadhvi. You stay put in your corrupt life."

Thakur, out on bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is under fire for saying that Karkare died in the 26/11 terror attack because she had cursed him for `torturing' her when he probed the Malegaon blast as chief of the ATS.

Earlier, in a television interview on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had defended the decision to field Thakur from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, saying she is a "symbol" for those who described Hindus as terrorists.

"The decision (to field Thakur) is a befitting reply to individuals who linked a whole religion and culture to terror," the prime minister had said taking a jibe at the Congress over saffron terror remarks.

Thakur is pitted against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from the Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh.

