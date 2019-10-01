Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Sadhaura profile: With BJP in strong footing, INLD, Congress have a tough run ahead

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for

the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Sadhaura Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 07

Total electors: 2,10,440

Female electors: 96,997

Male electors: 1,13,442

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2000, INLD candidate Deep Chand defeated the Congress candidate Balwant Singh who had joined the Congress for the 2000 elections. In the next election, Singh returned as an independent candidate but lost to Balwant Singh again. Congress gained over the INLD in 2009, and Balwant Singh lost. In the 2014 elections, Singh contested as a BJP candidate and emerged victorious.

Demographics: Nestled in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, Sadhaura is lined by sacred temples, gurudwaras, remnants of the Mughal period, monuments of great historical significance. The predominant religion in the constituency is Hinduism. Following previous trends, the BJP might gain over the Congress and the INLD again.