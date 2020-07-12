Sad to see Sachin Pilot being 'persecuted' by Gehlot, talent finds little credence in Congress, tweets Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia had left the Congress a few months back and joined the BJP as he believed that he was being marginalised by senior party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

As media reports on alleged infighting in the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at his former party, saying talent and capability find "little credence" in the Congress party.

He claimed that Rajasthan''s Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia . — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

More than 20 MLAs supporting him also left the Congress, leading to the collapse of the the Kamal Nath government in March following which the BJP returned to power in the state. Speculations are that Pilot, too, has been facing similar issues in Rajasthan.

According to News18, Pilot has reached Delhi with some of his loyalist MLAs, including three Independents, on Sunday and is likely to meet the state Congress leadership. Pilot also met senior party leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday, where he was assured that “injustice will not be allowed to happen to him”.

This comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that BJP was indulging in horse-trading ahead of the 10 June Rajya Sabha elections. "We keep hearing talk of money being offered to MLAs to switch sides. Some have been promised up to Rs 15 crore and some have been assured of other favours. What they first did covertly, they now do overtly. You saw this in Goa, Madhya Pradesh and the north-eastern states," Gehlot told NDTV.

Pilot, who has been engaged in a power tussle with Gehlot, continues to be incommunicado, leading to anxiety in the state unit.

Congress general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande told PTI that he had not spoken to Pilot for the last two days and had left a message with him.

"All Congress MLAs are in touch with me and the government in Rajasthan is stable and will last its full term," he said.

The Congress general secretary said party chief Sonia Gandhi has been updated on developments in Rajasthan.

"I have not talked to Pilot for the last two days and I''m trying to reach out to him. I have left messages for him," he said.

With inputs from PTI