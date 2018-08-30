SAD to hold protests across Punjab against Congress, AAP; Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh's effigies to be burnt

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced Thursday that it would hold protests across Punjab against the ruling Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday.

Addressing a party meeting in Chandigarh, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal vowed to give a befitting reply to the "conspiracy to weaken" Sikh institutions, as well as the Sikh 'Panth'.

"Effigies of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party state chief Sunil Jakhar will be burnt during the protests - to be held in all the 117 assembly constituencies," a release said.

The move comes after the Congress and AAP had blamed Badals for sacrilege and police firing incidents at Faridkot in 2015.

"On Jakhar's alleged threat that Akali leaders would not be allowed to enter villages, Badal said the party would hold a rally in the Congress leader's native Abohar town on 9 September. "This 'Pol Khol' rally will break the arrogance of Jakhar and show him how popular he is in his own hometown," Badal said.

On Wednesday, Jakhar had asked Badal to come clean on the Faridkot incident, saying he would have to reply about who had ordered the firing at protesters.

Badal also the SAD would not let the "criminal conspiracy hatched" by the Congress, along with radical leaders and AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira, to disturb the hard-won peace and communal harmony of the state.

Former minister Daljit Singh Cheema accused Jakhar of trying his best to instigate violence against Akali leaders, saying they would expose him. Cheema said the rally would give a clarion call that the Sikh 'Panth' would not tolerate interference in its religious affairs.