Sachin Pilot terms Vasundhara Raje-led govt in Rajasthan 'dictatorial, arrogant', says it considers people as its slaves

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot hit out at the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government on Sunday, saying it was time to wipe out the "dictatorial, arrogant government that considers people as its slaves".

The chief minister could not find time for the people after coming to power and announced free electricity to farmers just a few hours before the election announcement in the state, he claimed, addressing a Kisan Sammelan on Sunday in Bharatpur district's Pahari town.

"The chief minister could not find time to see the plight of people during her tenure and is now doling out offers to woo farmers. The BJP government considers people as its slaves and it is time to wipe out the dictatorial and arrogant government," Pilot alleged.

Taking a dig at Raje, he said, "She has to run a state and give out contracts for roads, mines and liquor, so how could she find time to address the issues of people?"

Pilot claimed the BJP governments at the Centre and state showed dreams to people that they would eliminate corruption, reduce inflation and provide employment, but the claims fell flat.

He said the Congress had won the trust of the people by winning bypolls in 20 out of 22 Assembly seats and appealed to the people to teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections that are due on 7 December.