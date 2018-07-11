Football world cup 2018

Sachin Pilot says Rajasthan government's 'wrong policies' to blame for disinterest of investors

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 11, 2018 20:56:58 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that investors are losing interest due to "wrong policies" of the government and "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state.

File image of Congress leader Sachin Pilot. AFP

He said that the government spent crore of rupees in 'Resurgent Rajasthan' summit in 2015 but red-tapism prevalent in the bureaucracy and "rise in crime" has created disinterest among investors.

In a statement, Pilot said the ranking of the state in ease of doing business has declined in the last three years which shows the "failure" of the government.

“Criminal activities are increasing in the state rapidly and the government's failure in controlling them is the main reason why the progress is stagnant in the state. The prime minister praised the government in an event recently but figures of the central government shows that the state is failed on social and economic fronts,” he said.

The Congress leader said that people of the state are waiting for the BJP to go (after the elections).


