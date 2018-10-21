Sachin Pilot says people of Rajasthan will celebrate second Diwali in December after Congress comes to power

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot Sunday said the people of the state would celebrate Diwali twice in 2018, first on 7 November and again on 7 December when the Congress will come to power in Rajasthan.

Speaking at a 'Booth Jitao, Bhrashtachar Mitao' event, Pilot said the BJP will be removed from the state and a new government will be formed on 7 December.

He said the BJP and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were conspiring to remove tickets of 100 to 150 sitting MLAs to win the upcoming election, whereas the Congress workers were seeking the public's blessings to do the same.

Pilot said Congress leaders and workers were establishing contact with the people at 50,000 booths in the state today.