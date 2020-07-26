Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs staying under BJP’s supervision in Haryana, claims PL Punia
Haryana home minister Anil Vij refuted Punia’s allegations and said the state government has no role in the Rajasthan political crisis
Lucknow: Senior Congress leader PL Punia on Sunday alleged that former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot is staying in a Haryana hotel under the supervision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While talking to ANI, Punia accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to topple the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.
"One thing is clear that it is the BJP's conspiracy to topple Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government. Sachin Pilot and MLAs in his camp are staying in a Haryana hotel. They are not being allowed to meet outsiders. They are staying there under the BJP's supervision," Punia said.
Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has denied the role of the state government in the political crisis of Rajasthan and also refuted allegations of any of Congress MLAs being kept as hostages in Haryana.
Commenting upon the ongoing discussions between Gehlot and Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra over holding assembly session, Punia said, "I hope that the governor will allow the assembly session. The Rajasthan Congress will take the necessary steps."
Gehlot has also demanded that an Assembly session should be convened to discuss several issues, including coronavirus situation and political crisis in the state.
Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party.
'Majority with us': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot promises Assembly session soon, meets Governor
Gehlot said that though he hopes some of the dissident Congress MLAs will be present in the Rajasthan Assembly, without them too, his government has a majority in the House
Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA over bribery, horse-trading allegation; gives a week to respond
Bari MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga had recently claimed he was made that offer at Sachin Pilot's home, by the now-sacked deputy chief minister himself.
'Moved court in haste,' say rebel Congress MLAs in Rajasthan HC, seek time to amend plea against disqualification notice
The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted time to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs to file an amended petition challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the Rajasthan Speaker.