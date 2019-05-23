Co-presented by


Sabarkantha Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 18:25:46 IST pollpedia

Sabarkantha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,15,840

Female electors: 7,82,319

Male electors: 8,33,521

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Meghraj, the Assembly constituency which was held by Congress’ Shankersinh Vaghela’s son, Mahendrasinh, was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST), Modasa, Bayad, Prantij.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Till 2009, the seat was a stronghold of the Congress party. However, in 2009, BJP’s Chauhan Mahendrasinh defeated incumbent Congress MP Madhusudhan Mistry. In 2014, Dipsin Shankarsinh Rathod of the BJP trounced veteran Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sabarkantha district. Located in the northeastern part of the state, the district has a population of 14,73,673 people as per Census 2011. Its sex ratio is 952 and the literacy rate stands at 65.57 percent. The district also receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 18:25:46 IST

