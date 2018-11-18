Sabarimala row: BJP workers protest against K Surendran's arrest; Kerala is under 'jungle raj', says party's state chief

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala unit of the BJP observed a protest on Sunday by blocking highways across the state following the arrest and the subsequent remand of senior party leader K Surendran.

Surendran was taken into custody on Saturday night after he got into a scuffle with the police while attempting to go to the Sabarimala temple despite police cordon in the area.

After spending the night at Chittar police station, Surendran was produced before a magistrate near Pathanamthitta on Sunday morning which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader is currently at the Kottarakkara sub-jail.

Surendran who spoke to the media before being remanded said: "The police have charged me uunder non-bailable sections. I am no criminal, nor do I have any cases against me. They did not let me sleep, nor was I allowed water or to take my medicines.

"The police even roughed up my 'irumudi kettu' (a mandatory holy kit to be taken to the temple)."

In reaction to the development, state BJP President PS Sreedharan Pillai told the media that Kerala was under "jungle raj".

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is arrogant and was behaving in an irrational manner. The present impasse in the state over the Sabarimala issue is his creation. We will strongly resist."

BJP leaders and activists started to block traffic across the state on the highways since 10 am.

According to new police rules that came into effect from Friday, no pilgrim is allowed to proceed to the temple after 7 pm as the temple closes for the day at 10 pm.

The temple opened its doors at 5 pm on Friday for two months.

The temple town has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since 28 September when the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged between 10 and 50.

The apex court last week refused to stay its earlier verdict.

Surendran and his party have been up in arms against the Vijayan government, which according to them, is determined to see that a woman in the hitherto "banned" age group is allowed darshan at the temple and they have vowed that the temple traditions will not be breached.

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar forces have decided to strengthen their presence in and around the temple town and have asked its cadres to arrive as pilgrims.