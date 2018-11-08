Sabarimala protests: After BJP, Congress to launch padyatra from Kasargod today; to culminate in Mallapuram on 14 Nov

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has planned a "padyatra" (march) in Kerala to protest against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages inside the Sabarimala temple, among other issues.

According to India Today, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president K Sudhakaran will hold the "Belief Protection Yatra" from Kasargoad from Thursday (8 November) and end it in Mallapuram on 14 November.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala was quoted as saying by India Today: "The Congress is launching five yatras in Kerala not only on the issue of Sabarimala but other central and state issues. There will be three padyatras and two vehicle yatras. We will cover all constituencies. On the Sabarimala issue, we are with the devotees and their sentiments."

This comes after the BJP launched a six-day "Sabarimala Protection Rath Yatra" led by Kerala party president PS Sreedharan Pillai. This rally will also begin from Kasargod on Thursday and will end in Pathanamthitta on 13 November, reported The New Indian Express. BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa will flag off the yatra.

Yeddyurappa told ANI: "The Sabarimala Rath Yatra that will begin from Mattur today (Thursday) will reach Sabarimala on 30 November. Our culture has always given prominence to women and treated them with respect. It's all because of the Kerala government and its failure to handle the case before the Supreme Court that the situation has become tense."

"More than 90 percent of women are protesting against it (the Sabarimala verdict). It is high time the Kerala chief minister takes necessary action and approaches the Supreme Court to stop the entry of women inside the temple. Our party is not opposing the Supreme Court's verdict, but people's emotions should be respected,” the BJP leader added.

At a press conference in Kasargod later on Thursday, Yeddyurappa said, "(Chief Minister) Pinayaryai Vijayan is well aware of the fact that the Kerala High Court, in the 1980s, refused to interfere with the tradition of banning the entry of women between the ages of 10 to 50 inside the temple. Then, the high court had also said that this tradition will not amount to a violation of women's fundamental rights."

The Times of India reported that the BJP yatra aims to encourage support for its campaign for the customs and rituals of the Sabarimala temple to continue. The Kerala BJP president will lead the rally along with the chief of NDA partner Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, Thushar Vellappally.