Rupee hits historic low of 70: Opposition mocks Narendra Modi ahead of Independence Day; re-plugs old videos on Twitter

The rupee has touched a new historic low hitting Rs 70 against the US dollar. While the government has blamed "external factors" for the rupee's fall to an all-time low against the US dollar and said there is nothing to worry, the Opposition has come all out with their opinions on Twitter.

From pulling out videos of the prime minister talking about the rupee vis a vis dollar to the long-ago comment of his 56-inch chest during an election rally in 2014 to the rupee value during the UPA under Manmohan Singh as the prime minister, the Opposition spared nothing while hitting out at the government for the rupee dropping to 70.

Here are a few tweets that members from some parties tweeted out today:

Rahul Gandhi tweeted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about the rupee and called the talk 'master class on economics', which was retweeted by Sanjay Jha, the party's national spokesperson.

The Indian #Rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of NO confidence, crashing to a historic low. Listen to the Supreme Leader's master class on economics in this video, where he explains why the Rupee is tanking. pic.twitter.com/E8O5u9kb23 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2018

The CPI-M said the rupee 'loudly' tells the story of 'the government's total failure and incompetence in handling the economy':

No amount of silencing voices, fudged statistics can hide the Govt's total failure and incompetence in handling the Economy. The Rupee loudly tells that story! pic.twitter.com/TppjYCB8JD — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) August 14, 2018

Tweeting the same video that Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, Niranjan Patnaik, President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, and former Cabinet Minister said, 'listen to golden words of Modiji' and hashtagged his tweet CongressIsWinning:

As rupee touches 70, listen to the golden words of Modiji. Words were so cheap back then. Time has proven that he is only fit for shoot & scoot politics, not governance.#CongressIsWinning pic.twitter.com/dY6iXVm6L9 — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) August 14, 2018

Aaditya Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena's youth wing, Yuva Sena put out tongue-in-cheek comments in two tweets on the rise of the rupee which he compared to 71 years of Independence tomorrow (15 August 2018), and said "at 71 years of Independence, we are touching 70".

Oops! Or may be I’m interpreting it the wrong way. “Like when we won freedom” may also mean in our first year, it was ₹1=$1. Now at 71 years of Independence, we’re touching 70! We’re surely moving towards the promise! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 14, 2018

Thackeray also tweeted what he recalled as an earlier promise by the government to bring the rupee at par with the dollar

From what I remember last, the promise was to bring the Rupee equal to the Dollar, like it was when we won our freedom, $1=₹1. Irrespective of the global and local situations. Atleast that was the campaign. Perhaps we must realise that we are going the other way? — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 14, 2018

Kapil Sibal, former HRD minister, 'congratulated' the prime minister for doing what the Congress could not for 60 years with regard to the rupee value.

What Congress could not for 60 years Modiji did in less than 60 months : The Rupee has risen far beyond the 56inch chest ; it is now 70 to the $ . A feat that will be remembered for years to come ! Will Modiji celebrate this milestone? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 14, 2018

Amit Chavda said the prime minister had 'mocked' former prime minister Manmohan Singh when the rupee depreciated. But now, he said, the rupee was at a historic low:

Dear PM, You mocked Ex-PM Dr. MMS ji by comparing the depreciating value of ₹ to his age, which never happened. - But now, ₹ is at a historic low of ₹70 to $1. Kindly note, Rupee has now surpassed your age & also collective IQ of your entire Cabinet! https://t.co/w8SUnwcuX8 — Amit Chavda (@AmitChavdaINC) August 14, 2018

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress MP, blamed the government for the state of affairs and asked when would the prime minister and his party take the responsibility for what he termed as the'deplorable state of the economy':

The #Rupee and the Modi government hit a record low, adding to the farmer suicides, scarce job creation, and rampant unemployment that abound. When will the PM and his party take responsibility for the deplorable state of the economy that their policies have created? https://t.co/P5xzyaMEOt — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 14, 2018

Sanjay Jha said the rupee had turned septugenarian and the prime minister had put it under superannuation benefits:

The #Rupee becomes septuagenarian. Modi Ji has put the Indian rupee under superannuation benefits program. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) August 14, 2018

Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister of Rajasthan said the prime minister's leadership 'has actually landed the rupee in ICU':

Modi Ji's leadership has actually landed the Rupee in ICU.. https://t.co/NOTBkbJm2M — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 13, 2018

Divya Spandana, who handles the social media and digital communication for the Congress said the prime minister had managed to do 'something' the Congres could not with regard to the falling rupee:

Modiji finally managed to do something that we couldn't do in 70 years. pic.twitter.com/jCFH79YrCQ — Congress (@INCIndia) August 14, 2018

However, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chander Garg said external factors may ease going forward.

"Rupee is depreciating due to external factors," he said. There is "nothing at this stage to worry".

The rupee hit an all-time low of 70.1 to a US dollar earlier today on concerns over Turkey's economic woes.