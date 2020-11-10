Runnisaidpur Election final Result 2020 DECLARED: JDU's Pankaj Kumar Mishra avenges 2015 defeat, beats RJD's Mangita Devi

Runnisaidpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: A rural seat, the Runnisaidpur Assembly Constituency is in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar and part of the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Runnisaidpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: On Tuesday evening, Pankaj Kumar Mishra of the Janata Dal (United) avenged his 2015 defeat at the hands of RJD's Mangita Devi.

Mishra received 73,205 votes and nearly 48 percent of the vote compared to Devi, who garnered 48,576 votes and nearly 32 percent of the votes.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, Devi had defeated Sharma by a margin of 14,110 votes.

The 29 Runnisaidpur constituency, which voted on 3 November, 2020, consists of community development block Runnisaidpur; Gram Panchayats Gaura, Mohini, Pandaul Buzurg, Bath Asli and Kauria Raipur of Nanpur community development block, the News18 report said.

A total of 10 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Runnisaidpur seat this year. In 2015, it was 14.

Here is some information about the Runnisaidpur constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,80,975

Number of male voters: 1,49,924

Number of female voters: 1,30,796

Number of transgender voters: 6

Voter turnout in 2020: 52.93 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 53.6 percent