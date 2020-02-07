Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark; BJP's Harsh Vardhan alleges Congress MPs attacked him in Parliament

New Delhi: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatched papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Treasury and Opposition members nearly came to blows in the Lok Sabha on Friday when the Union health minister condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by the former Congress chief against the prime minister.

"When I condemned Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the prime minister, the Congress MPs came to my seat, tried to attack me and snatched papers from me," Vardhan told reporters outside Parliament.

Asserting that the language used by Rahul against Modi is condemnable, he said such language is not expected from the son of a former prime minister and demanded that Gandhi should apologise.

During a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress leader had reportedly said that "youth would beat Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs".

On Thursday, the prime minister took a dig at Rahul for his remarks, saying he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) so that his back can bear the attack.

