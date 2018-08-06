Ruckus in Delhi Assembly after BJP MLA OP Sharma uses 'objectionable' word against AAP's Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: High drama ensued in Delhi Assembly on Monday after a BJP legislator used an "objectionable" word against his colleague from the ruling AAP during a discussion on water shortage in the national capital.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel later referred the matter, of BJP legislator OP Sharma using an objectionable word against AAP's Amanatullah Khan, to the Privilege Committee.

The action came after AAP legislators demanded action against the Viswas Nagar MLA of BJP. His remark, they said, was an "insult of the House".

Sharma was speaking on water shortage in his constituency. During his speech, he also criticised government officers.

When Amanatullah Khan opposed this, Sharma used the objectionable word against him.

Later, the Speaker expunged the word used by Sharma from House proceedings. Following this, AAP legislators trooped into the Well of the House, demanding strict action against the BJP legislator.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too slammed Sharma, saying it cannot be tolerated in the House.

"This is not the question of an MLA. How can he use this word in the House? It shows the mentality of his (BJP) party. Strict action should be taken against him," Sisodia said.

Following ruckus over the issue, Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

When the House sat again, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed to refer the matter to Previlege Committee of the House.