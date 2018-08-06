You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Ruckus in Delhi Assembly after BJP MLA OP Sharma uses 'objectionable' word against AAP's Amanatullah Khan

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 19:57:20 IST

New Delhi: High drama ensued in Delhi Assembly on Monday after a BJP legislator used an "objectionable" word against his colleague from the ruling AAP during a discussion on water shortage in the national capital.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel later referred the matter, of BJP legislator OP Sharma using an objectionable word against AAP's Amanatullah Khan, to the Privilege Committee.

The action came after AAP legislators demanded action against the Viswas Nagar MLA of BJP. His remark, they said, was an "insult of the House".

File image of BJP MLA OP Sharma. News18

File image of BJP MLA OP Sharma. News18

Sharma was speaking on water shortage in his constituency. During his speech, he also criticised government officers.

When Amanatullah Khan opposed this, Sharma used the objectionable word against him.

Later, the Speaker expunged the word used by Sharma from House proceedings. Following this, AAP legislators trooped into the Well of the House, demanding strict action against the BJP legislator.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too slammed Sharma, saying it cannot be tolerated in the House.

"This is not the question of an MLA. How can he use this word in the House? It shows the mentality of his (BJP) party. Strict action should be taken against him," Sisodia said.

Following ruckus over the issue, Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

When the House sat again, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed to refer the matter to Previlege Committee of the House.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 19:57 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores