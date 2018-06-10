You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

RSS may project Pranab Mukherjee as PM nominee in 2019, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Politics PTI Jun 10, 2018 18:55:51 IST

Mumbai: The RSS may project former president Pranab Mukherjee as a prime ministerial candidate if the BJP falls short of a majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and other parties refuse to back Narendra Modi for the post, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Pranab Mukherjee speaks at an RSS event in Nagpur on Thursday evening. PTI

Pranab Mukherjee speaks at an RSS event in Nagpur on Thursday evening. PTI

His speculation was, however, refuted by Mukherjee's daughter, who said her father had no plans to return to active politics. The Sena leader further said the RSS's agenda behind inviting Mukherjee as the chief guest to one of its event, held in Nagpur on June 7, would only be clear after the 2019 general elections.

"The scenario prevalent in the country is such that the BJP will not win a majority in 2019. If there is a fractured mandate and other parties do not support Modi, Mukherjee will be projected as a prime ministerial candidate, who will be acceptable to all," Raut told PTI.  Meanwhile, reacting to the Sena leader's statement, the former president's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted: "Mr. Raut, after retiring as President of India, my father is NOT going to enter into active politics again."

Raut said Mukherjee, during his address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, was expected to speak on serious issues plaguing the country since the former president is also an economist. "Pranab Mukherjee did not speak on serious issues plaguing the country. He also did not talk about the unrest in the judiciary. The government has been ineffective on the issues of price rise and unemployment. He did not mention these issues. As an economist, he was expected to speak on them," he added.

The former president's decision to address the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) "Shiksha Varg" and attend the organisation's drill on 7 June did not go down well with the Congress leaders initially, though the party, later, lauded Mukherjee's speech.


Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 18:55 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores