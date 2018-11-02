RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi says 'will repeat 1992 stir if needed' after SC postpones Ayodhya hearing

The general secretary of the RSS, Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Friday made multiple statements on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. Asserting that the Supreme Court's delay in pronouncing a verdict on the issue could possibly hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community, Joshi claimed that the organisation will consider "repeating a stir like 1992, if required".

Joshi was talking to the media after the three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Maharashtra. Joshi noted that the Ayodhya case had been in the Supreme Court for around seven years and claimed that the case was not a priority for the apex court. He said, "(We are) pained that the Supreme Court has different priorities. The Hindu community could be offended that the sentiments of thousands of people were not being considered on an urgent basis."

Joshi also asserted that the RSS would be patient with the apex court for the Ram Mandir verdict, but "will not wait indefinitely". He said that "it has been a long wait" since the case was transferred to the Supreme Court around seven years ago. Joshi added, "We had hoped for a decision when a three-judge bench was formed, but it's been a long wait."

Avashyakta padi to karenge: Bhaiyyaji Joshi, RSS when asked 'Jis tarah se 1992 mein aandolan kiya gaya tha us tarike se aadnolan kiya jaagea iss mudde par?' #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/x0YkEC7VIQ — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

Ram sab ke hriday mein rehte hain par wo prakat hote hain mandiron ke dwara. Hum chahte hain ki mandir bane. Kaam mein kuch baadhaein awashya hain aur hum apeksha kar rahe hain ki nyalalya Hindu bhavnaon ko samajh ke nirnay dega: Bhaiyyaji Joshi, RSS pic.twitter.com/LU37D4pILi — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

ANI quoted Joshi as saying that "Ram is in everyone's hearts, but is manifested in temples. We are hoping that the Ram Mandir is made. It is natural for there to be obstacles, but we are hoping that the court keeps Hindu sentiments in mind while giving the verdict." According to reports, he added, "We respect the Constitution. The Supreme Court should also respect our sentiments."

Joshi also addressed the Centre on the issue, and said that "sooner or later, the government must act on the ordinance". NDTV reported that the he directed the Centre to bring a law on the Ram Mandir issue and assure land for the temple. According to reports, Joshi asserted that the "mandir must be built at any cost".

Joshi commented on BJP MP Rakesh Sinha's decision to pitch for a 'Ram Mandir bill'. The RSS general secretary said that it was Sinha's right to move the bill in Parliament.

Earlier on Thursday, Sinha tweeted asking the Opposition whether its leaders would support him if he introduced a private member's bill in Parliament on the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court on 29 October fixed the Ram Mandir petitions for the first week of January in 2019 before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said the appropriate bench will decide the future course of hearing in January next year on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The high court had ruled that the disputed land on the site in Ayodhya be divided into three parts.