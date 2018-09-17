With "Hindutva" as the central theme, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has begun a three-day lecture series from Monday, but top leaders in the Opposition have given the event a miss. Mohan Bhagwat has now begun his address.
The programme, titled "Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective", is slated to be attended by dignitaries including religious leaders, film stars, sportspersons, industrialists and envoys from different countries.
But Congress President Rahul Gandhi, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not be gracing the occasion.
While Akhilesh Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, has made known his decision, the CPI-M said that Yechury was travelling and in any case they had no invite from the RSS.
The Congress was more derisive of the RSS.
"RSS and BJP have been spreading this fake news for a while regarding sending invites as if it was some kind of a medal of honour," party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
"No such invite has been received by the Congress party and it is not a medal of honour. Their inherently hate-filled agenda is known to one and all."
The RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), explained why the close-knit group was inviting others to an event unprecedented in nature.
"The RSS is being criticised by one and all, especially by the Opposition," an RSS spokesman told IANS. "This event is to present our view, how we see the issues which the Opposition has been using to target us and the government."
Added RSS chief spokesperson Arun Kumar: "Today, Bharat (India) is moving ahead towards regaining her special and unique position in the world. The RSS is realising that there is a growing eagerness among large sections of the society, including intellectuals and the youth, to know and understand the RSS perspective on various issues."
The lecture series will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in the heart of Delhi.
Bhagwat will also interact with a select audience comprising prominent citizens during the lecture series.
The event follows Bhagwat's address at a recent second World Hindu Congress in Chicago where the RSS chief urged Hindus to unite.
The RSS calls itself a non-political group but critics say it controls the BJP and influences its policies.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 18:42 PM
Highlights
"Uniting Hindus is RSS' objective"
RSS was formed to unite Hindu society, says Mohan Bhagwat. He further that organisation of society has been behind any major transformation.
RSS chief recalls APJ Abdul Kalam
APJ Abdul Kalam said in Arunachal Pradesh that we need to instill faith in our nation, Mohan Bhagwat said.
RSS livestreams Mohan Bhagwat's address
RSS chief recalls contribution of pre-independence Congress
Mohan Bhagwat recalled the contribution of the pre-independence Congress, saying that it had made many sacrifices for India's freedom.
'Hedgewar was part of Congress, took part in non-cooperation movement'
Further recalling the RSS founder's life, Mohan Bhagwat said that KB Hedgewar had been a part of the Congress, and was a senior leader in the Vidarbha region. He also recalled that he had taken part in the non-cooperation movement.
'RSS working relentlessly for society'
Bhagwat further asserted that RSS is working relentlessly for social welfare.
"Dr Hedgewar was born patriot"
Mohan Bhagwat praised Dr Hedgewar in glowing terms, and said he was a 'born patriot.'
Bhagwat recalls RSS founder
Dr (Keshav Baliram) Hedgewar was like a seed through which the RSS grew, says Mohan Bhagwat.
Mohan Bhagwat is now addressing the gathering.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anu Malik among attendees
While Opposition leaders have not attended the conclave, notable film personalities including Anu Malik, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Madhur Bhandarkar are present.
Mohan Bhagwat reaches stage
Mohan Bhagwat is present on stage, and the conclave has begun.
18:36 (IST)
"Uniting Hindus is RSS' objective"
RSS was formed to unite Hindu society, says Mohan Bhagwat. He further that organisation of society has been behind any major transformation.
18:32 (IST)
RSS chief recalls APJ Abdul Kalam
APJ Abdul Kalam said in Arunachal Pradesh that we need to instill faith in our nation, Mohan Bhagwat said.
18:19 (IST)
RSS livestreams Mohan Bhagwat's address
18:18 (IST)
RSS chief recalls contribution of pre-independence Congress
Mohan Bhagwat recalled the contribution of the pre-independence Congress, saying that it had made many sacrifices for India's freedom.
18:11 (IST)
'Hedgewar was part of Congress, took part in non-cooperation movement'
Further recalling the RSS founder's life, Mohan Bhagwat said that KB Hedgewar had been a part of the Congress, and was a senior leader in the Vidarbha region. He also recalled that he had taken part in the non-cooperation movement.
18:07 (IST)
'RSS working relentlessly for society'
Bhagwat further asserted that RSS is working relentlessly for social welfare.
18:02 (IST)
"Dr Hedgewar was born patriot"
Mohan Bhagwat praised Dr Hedgewar in glowing terms, and said he was a 'born patriot.'
18:01 (IST)
Bhagwat recalls RSS founder
Dr (Keshav Baliram) Hedgewar was like a seed through which the RSS grew, says Mohan Bhagwat.
17:56 (IST)
Mohan Bhagwat is now addressing the gathering.
17:54 (IST)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anu Malik among attendees
While Opposition leaders have not attended the conclave, notable film personalities including Anu Malik, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Madhur Bhandarkar are present.
17:48 (IST)
Mohan Bhagwat reaches stage
Mohan Bhagwat is present on stage, and the conclave has begun.