RS deputy chairman election: BJP decision to nominate JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh an astute decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah's choice to nominate Harivansh Narayan Singh, the former editor of one of the most prominent newspapers of Bihar and Jharkhand, Prabhat Khabar and first time MP of JD(U) for the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha is significant in more ways than one.

First, it contained the usual surprise element which has now become characteristic of the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre. No one had an idea that Harivansh, although suitably qualified but relatively low-key, would be picked for the post in a battle where the brinkmanship of the ruling BJP and Congress-led Opposition coalition was being tested. Neither the JD(U), nor the person concerned had a clue as to what was in store. The JD(U) was not even lobbying for the post. So it was beyond thought process of Harivansh that he could be NDA nominee for the post.

Second, the move comes at a time when there was intense speculation over BJP-JD(U) relations. There were all kinds of rumours that the relations between the two parties may sour when seat-sharing negotiations for 2019 take place. Although Nitish Kumar and Shah recently had very cordial meetings over breakfast and dinner in Patna, media speculation didn't stop. By deciding to nominate Harivansh as NDA's candidate for the deputy chairman post, the BJP leadership has given a signal that the BJP and JD(U) are trusted allies and plan going to swim and sail together in times to come.

Third, it also comes at a time when the Opposition and even an ally like the Shiv Sena has been claiming that the BJP doesn't care for the concerns of its allies. The exit of the TDP and PDP from the NDA fold had further fuelled that criticism. By making this move, Modi and Shah had sent a message that even as the BJP was going strong, they were keen to share power with the NDA as a whole.

Fourth, JD(U) is the only important ally that does not have representation in the Council of Ministers at the Centre. That’s also because it returned to the NDA fold in July 2017, three years after the Modi government’s term began and as per the existing formula, JD(U) with only two members in Lok Sabha, was not in a position to get a decent representation in the government. By giving this decorated post to the ally from Bihar, the BJP leadership has silenced critics who took on Nitish for his failure to secure a ministerial berth at the Centre. Sources told Firstpost that Shah spoke to Nitish about the decision on Saturday. It came as a pleasant surprise to the JD(U) chief and Bihar chief minister, but he was asked by BJP leadership to keep this news to himself as the other allies had to be taken on board.

Fifth, the BJP gave the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's post to the AIADMK, which although not part of the NDA, is supportive of the Modi government. The BJP leadership has thus forced the Congress to give up its claim to the post and look for a candidate from among its prospective allies. Congress ally Trinamool Congress for instance had been demanding that this post be given to it.

By announcing that nomination for the deputy chairman's post have to be filed by 12 noon on 8 August and that the election will take place on 9 August — the last day of this session, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu took everyone, particularly the Congress by surprise. The Opposition had started believing that election to the post would not happen in this session. Now, it has very little time to arrive at a consensus and that could cut both ways.