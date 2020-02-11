Rohtas Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Rohtas Nagar constituency profile: Sitting MLA and AAP candidate Sarita Singh is trailing far behind BJP's Jitender Mahajan. As compared to Mahajan's 33,083 votes, Singh got 27,902 votes.

The Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the six seats in Delhi held by a woman MLA. Aam Aadmi Party's Sarita Singh is the sitting MLA from this constituency, who is pitted against BJP's ex-MLA Jitender Mahajan. Singh had managed to wrest the seat from Mahajan in 2015 polls.

For the 8 February elections, the BJP has again trusted Mahajan to take on Singh while the Congress has fielded Vipin Sharma, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2013 and 2015 elections. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Trivender.

The AAP is banking on Singh, who is also the president of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, the students’ wing of the AAP. According to a report in the The Times of India, Singh is one of the ten poorest candidates contesting the election, with declared assets worth Rs seven lakh only.

Demography: The Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency is part of the predominantly rural North East Delhi district. The district consists of 27 villages and a few urban areas. Total population of the district is 17,63,710 out of which 9,53,070 are men and 8,10,640 are women .The North East district has literacy rate of 77.85

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 68

Total electors: 1,91,586

Male: 1,01,781

Female: 89,795

Transgender: 10

Voter turnout in previous election: 70.69 percent

Polling stations: 188

Major parties in the fray: BJP, AAP, Congress, BSP

Results in the last three elections: AAP's Sarita Singh defeated sitting BJP MLA Jitender Mahajan in the 2015 Assembly elections. In 2013, AAP candidate Mukesh Hooda was defeated by BJP's Jitender Mahajan. In 2008, Congress candidate Ram Babu Sharma registered a victory over BJP's Alok Kumar.

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on 8 February while results will be announced on 11 February. 1.46 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly comes to an end on 22 February and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The election notification for the Delhi Assembly Election was issued on 14 January . The last date of nomination of candidates was January 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was 24 January .

The Arvind Kejriwal led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in February 2015 sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP had won three seats while the Congress drew a blank.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was first constituted on 7 March, 1952 under the Government of Part C States Act, 1951. The 70 constituencies are distributed across nine districts North West, North, West, Central, South West, District New Delhi, South, East, North East.

