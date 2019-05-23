Rohtak Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: close fight between Deepender Singh Hooda and Arvind Kumar Sharma

Rohtak Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 15,41,778 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,09,440

Male electors: 8,32,338

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Hassangarh and Salhawas segments were removed and Bahadurgarh and Kosli were added to the Kurukshetra constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Meham, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Rohtak, Kalanaur (SC), Bahadurgarh, Badli, Jhajjar (SC), Beri, Kosli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: INLD candidate Inder Singh won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Since 2009, Bhupinder’s son Deepender has been MP from the constituency.

Demographics: Rohtak district, which is the Jatt heartland, is home to 10,61,204 people, of which 42.04 per cent live in urban areas. Rohtak is the only district to have an Indian Institue of Technology, an Indian Institute of Management and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences. This constituency has been held by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and son Deepender since 2004. It is the only constituency held by Congress in the state. However, owing to the Jat agitations, corruption cases against Bhupinder and a rising anti-incumbency sentiment, Congress may face trouble.

