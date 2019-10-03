Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Rohtak profile: Constituency is among major educational hubs; BJP trumped Congress in 2014 poll

Rohtak Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Rohtak Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 62

Total electors: 1,87,541

Female electors: 89,740

Male electors: 97,801

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Shadi Lal Batra of the Congress won the 2000 and 2005 Assembly elections in Rohtak by defeating BJP candidate Munish Grover each time. Grover lost to the Congress again in 2009 after its candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra won with over 20,000 votes. However, in 2014, Batra lost to Grover by a margin of 11,132 votes.

Demographics: Rohtak has preserved its antique heritage with time and is one of the oldest regions of Haryana. It is one of the major educational hubs of India with about 16 national government institutes.