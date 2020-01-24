Rohini Assembly Election 2020: BJP bastion could see close contest between incumbent Vijender Gupta and AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala

Rohini Assembly Elections 2020: One of three seats that remained with the BJP in the AAP wave during 2015 polls, Rohini will be one of the key seats to watch this election.

Rohini is one of the smaller constituencies in the Union Territory with a substantial middle-class population that has traditionally voted for the BJP.

The AAP, which failed to bag Rohini in the last election, has nominated Rajesh Nama Bansiwala as its candidate.

He will face off against the incumbent Vijender Gupta of the BJP.

Ahead of the 8 February polls, here is a brief profile of this constituency:

Constituency Name: Rohini

Constituency Number: 13

District Name: North West Delhi

Total Electors: 1,74,653

Female Electors: 83,281

Male Electors: 91,362

Third Gender: 10

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The constituency was created in 2008. Its first MLA was Jai Bhagwan Singh of the BJP, who defeated his Congress rival by over 20,000 votes. In the 2013 polls, Rajesh Garg won the seat by narrowly defeating Singh. The 2015 polls, too, witnessed a close contest, with Vijender Gupta of the BJP winning the seat by just 5,000 votes.

Demographics: The seat is considered a BJP bastion. Rohini is a well-developed cosmopolitan residential area. As per reports, the Vaish community (traders) are an influential votebank in Rohini. Spread across 3,015 hectares, Rohini is an extension of Delhi. It was the first subcity project of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Raja Vihar, Suraj Park, Rohini Sector 18, Rohini Sector 15, Rohini Sector 13, Prashant Vihar, Rohini Sector 7 and Rohini Sector 8 are some of the localiities in the constituency, which is largely middle-class. Moreover, Sector 7 and Sector 8 are considered commercially well developed.

