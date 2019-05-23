Robertsganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Pakauri Lal Kol of Apna Dal wins

Robertsganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 80

Total electors: 16,39,561 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,38,398

Male electors: 9,01,163

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: New Assembly constituency Obra was created after delimitation in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Chakia, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra, Duddhi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Shakal of the BJP won the seat in the 1999 elections. In 2004, the seat went to Lal Chandra Kol of BSP while in 2009 elections, the Samajwadi Party registered a win here. In 2014, Chhotelal of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Part of Sonebhadra district, Robertsganj is largely a rural constituency. Notably, Obra and Duddhi are the only two constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to be reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. While these two constituencies are tribal-dominated, Brahmins and OBCs are key component of the electorate in constituencies like Robertsganj and Ghorawal.

