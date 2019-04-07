Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress ‘all over India’; to accompany Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi to Amethi, Rae Bareli

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday said that he would campaign for the Congress party all over India in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Robert Vadra is the husband of Congress party general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Robert said that he will also be present with his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi during their filing of nominations.

On being asked if he will campaign for Congress party for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Robert told ANI, "Yes. All over India, after the filing of nominations (by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi)."

When asked if he will go to Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies at the time of filing of nominations by Rahul and Sonia, Robert said, "Yes."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency on 10 April and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on 11 April.

The polls in Amethi and Rae Bareli will be held in the fifth phase of poll on 6 May, while the process of filing of nomination will start on 10 April and will continue till 18 April.

Presently, Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till 19 May. Counting of votes will be held on 23 May. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

