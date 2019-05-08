Robert Vadra tells PM to focus on poverty and unemployment, stop invoking his name to distract from 'NDA's failures'

Robert Vadra told Prime Narendra Modi to focus on glaring issues such as poverty, unemployment and the empowerment of women rather than talking about him.

In a Facebook post, Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said Modi has been repeatedly invoking his name at political rallies to digress from the "failures" of his government and its misdeeds.

"There are glaring issues such as poverty, joblessness, women empowerment etc which are staring right at you, but you chose to talk about me, out of everything else."

"I wonder what do you want to achieve by invoking my name, again and again. Simply the nation knows my name is repeatedly used in elections to digress from the failures of your government & their own misdeeds (sic)," he said.

While addresing a rally in Fatehabad, Haryana on Wednesday, the prime minister said if the National Democratic Alliance government comes back to power, he will put the 'shahenshah' who looted farmers behind bars within the next five years, ANI reported.

"Whenever there was Congress' government in Centre and Haryana, they took away the land of farmers at low rates. With your blessings, this Chowkidar has taken those who looted farmers to the court. They are going around seeking bail. They are going to ED offices. They used to think that they are 'shahenshahs' (emperor) and nobody can touch them. Now they are nervous. I have already taken them to the door of the jail, give me your blessings and I'll put them in jail within next five years," Modi said in an apparent reference to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Vadra, who is currently facing trial in a land deal case.

In response, Vadra said Modi should stop mentioning "unproven" cases of corruption against him. Vadra also stressed on how he has been at the receiving end during the five years of the Modi government, facing harassment from various agencies, courts and the Income Tax Department.

"I have been at the receiving end for the last 5 years of complete harassment, by your government," Vadra said in the post, adding, "Relentless notices from various agencies, courts and tax departments, to simply mentally pressurise me."

"11 times being summoned to depose each of 8 to 11 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, in different parts of the country, Court depositions n related orders, etc. BUT NOT ONE allegation has been proven (sic)," Vadra said in the post.

Vadra urged the prime minister to stop "these personal attacks" on him and disrespecting the Indian judiciary. "I have full faith in the Indian judiciary and the truth shall prevail. God save the people of this country," he added.

With inputs from ANI

