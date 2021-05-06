RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19; Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi remember leader's work for farmers' welfare
The former union minister passed away on Thursday morning, weeks after he had tested positive for coronavirus on 20 April
Founder of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Ajit Singh passed away due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Gurugram. His son Jayant Chaudhary shared the news about Ajit’s demise on Twitter.
The former union minister had tested positive for the virus on 20 April and breathed his last on Thursday morning. Jayant requested people to pay respects to ‘Chaudhary Sahib’ by staying at home at the time of the pandemic.
— Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) May 6, 2021
President of India Ramnath Kovind paid tributes to Ajit Singh, stating that he always spoke out for farmers.
राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के प्रमुख और पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजित सिंह के निधन की सूचना से दुख हुआ। उन्होंने किसानों के हित में हमेशा आवाज उठायी। जनप्रतिनिधि व मंत्री के रूप में उन्होंने देश की राजनीति पर अलग छाप छोड़ी। उनके परिवार और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 6, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is saddened to learn about the demise of Ajit Singh, adding that the RLD chief was devoted to the farmers’ interest.
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजित सिंह जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे हमेशा किसानों के हित में समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने केंद्र में कई विभागों की जिम्मेदारियों का कुशलतापूर्वक निर्वहन किया। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2021
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, health minister Harsh Vardhan, former union minister Suresh Prabhu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, BJP's Brijendra Singh and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were among the political leaders who remembered Ajit Singh's political career and offered condolences to his family.
राष्ट्रीय लोक दल प्रमुख अजित सिंह जी के असमय निधन का समाचार दुखद है।
उनके परिवार व प्रियजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/m4iZ9SAC93
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2021
Deeply anguished by the demise of former Union Minister & @RLD Chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh Ji.
He shall always be remembered for his efforts dedicated towards the welfare of farmers, labourers & downtrodden.
My heartfelt condolences to his family & supporters.
— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 6, 2021
Very sorry to learn about #AjitSingh passing away. We were colleagues in #Atal ji cabinet. His technological background ,his deep connect with his people,amiable nature will be missed. I have lost a very good friend.Deep condolences to his family,and large supporters #Om Shanti
— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 6, 2021
Very sad to hear about the demise of Ajit Singh ji. My deepest condolences and prayers to the family members @jayantrld pic.twitter.com/CCwd84J2bB
— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 6, 2021
I’m sorry to learn about the passing of RLD leader Ajit Singh. He was a tall leader who has left his mark on Indian politics. My condolences to @jayantrld and the entire family.
— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) May 6, 2021
Saddened by the news of demise of senior leader, RLD Supremo Ch. Ajit Singh. His efforts to raise farmers’ issues shall be remembered forever.
Praying for peace for departed soul and strength for family and friends. pic.twitter.com/s2hZRyO4EZ
— Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) May 6, 2021
जीवन पर्यन्त किसानो के हक़ की आवाज़ बुलंद करने वाले चौधरी अजीत सिंह जी का निधन अत्यंत दुखद है।
ईश्वर उनकी पुण्य आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और उनके परिजनों, समर्थकों को ये अपार कष्ट सहन करने की शक्ति दे। pic.twitter.com/PUGbRwHDDA
— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 6, 2021
