RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19; Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi remember leader's work for farmers' welfare

The former union minister passed away on Thursday morning, weeks after he had tested positive for coronavirus on 20 April

FP Trending May 06, 2021 11:18:59 IST
Founder of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Ajit Singh passed away due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Gurugram. His son Jayant Chaudhary shared the news about Ajit’s demise on Twitter.

The former union minister had tested positive for the virus on 20 April and breathed his last on Thursday morning. Jayant requested people to pay respects to ‘Chaudhary Sahib’ by staying at home at the time of the pandemic.

President of India Ramnath Kovind paid tributes to Ajit Singh, stating that he always spoke out for farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is saddened to learn about the demise of Ajit Singh, adding that the RLD chief was devoted to the farmers’ interest.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, health minister Harsh Vardhan, former union minister Suresh Prabhu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, BJP's Brijendra Singh and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were among the political leaders who remembered Ajit Singh's political career and offered condolences to his family.

