RK Puram Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, RK Puram profile | Aam Aadmi Party's Pramila Tokas won the RK Puram Assembly constituency by a margin of 10,369 votes. AAP received 47,208 votes while BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma received 36,839 votes.

Named after Ramkrishna Paramahansa, RK Puram constituency is a well-known residential area for government employees.

In RK Puram, the fight was primarily between Tokas and Sharma as Congress candidate Priyanka Singh received just 3,237 votes.

The constituency, which is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, went to polls on 8 February and the counting of votes was held on 11 February.

Here is a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: RK Puram

Constituency Number: 44

District Name: New Delhi

Total Electors: 150141

Female Electors: 65722

Male Electors: 84415

Third Gender: 4

Reserved: no

Results in previous elections: The constituency was a Congress stronghold in the pre-AAP years. Barkha Singh of the Congress won the seat in 2003 and 2008. However, she lost to Anil Kumar Sharma of the BJP in the 2013 polls by over 8,000 votes. In the last elections, Pramila Tokas of the AAP defeated Sharma by around 19,000 votes.

Demographics: A largely affluent area in Delhi, RK Puram has a sizeable population of Rajputs and traders (Vaishyas). OBCs also form 10 to 15 percent of the electorate after the 2008 delimitation. Voters belonging to the Purvanchal region and Uttarakhand are found in significant numbers in the constituency.

Located in New Delhi district of Delhi, RK Puram constituency comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 16.56 and 0, respectively of the total population.

