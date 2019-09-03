RJD leader Manoj Jha requests Narendra Modi for special Joint Session of Parliament to remember Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has requested for a special joint session of Parliament to commemorate and recall Mahatma Gandhi's ideas on his 150th birth anniversary.

"As you are aware that 2018-19 is being officially celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Of all the people ever born in this great country, Gandhi is arguably the individual who has most impacted India and its destiny as a sovereign nation in his life and even after his death, Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP, wrote in his letter to the prime minister.

Jha further suggested that the special joint session of Parliament on 2 October, 2019 should be followed by five committed days to recall Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and values.

During his monthly radio address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from 2 October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement.