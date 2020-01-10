You are here:
Rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending Constitution, says Sitaram Yechury after Mamata Banerjee boycotts Opposition meeting on CAA

Politics Press Trust of India Jan 10, 2020 13:44:25 IST

  • Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said Sitaram Yechury

  • Comment comes after Mamata Banerjee boycotts Opposition meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act

  • Her decision was in protest against violence allegedly carried out by Congress, Left in state during nationwide trade union strike on 8 January

New Delhi: Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

File image of Sitaram Yechury. News18

Banerjee, while speaking in the state Assembly on Thursday, said she will not attend the meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on 13 January. Her decision was in protest against the violence allegedly carried out by the Congress and Left in the state during the nationwide trade union strike on 8 January.

"The defence of India's secular democracy in the face of sinister attacks by RSS/BJP is the task of every patriot. No differences or rivalries at local and state levels should come in the way to defend our Constitution. We, in Kerala, have shown how this struggle should be conducted," Yechury tweeted late last night.

Yechury also slammed the West Bengal government for preventing the passage of an anti-CAA resolution in the assembly. "It is strange that the West Bengal government has rejected a Resolution, suggested by Left parties and Congress in the Business Advisory Committee, against the CAA/NRC/NPR this morning," he said.

Earlier, Banerjee said in the House that since the Assembly had adopted a resolution against a pan-India NRC in September last year, which also denounced according to Indian citizenship to people on the basis of religion, there was no need for a fresh resolution.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 13:44:25 IST

