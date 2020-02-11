You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rithala Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Staff Feb 11, 2020 19:11:28 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2020 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AAP WON Mohinder Goyal 87,940 Votes 52.63% Votes
BJP Manish Chaudhary 74,067 Votes 44.33% Votes
INC Pradeep Kumar Pandey 2,651 Votes 1.59% Votes
BSP Rajesh Kumar 491 Votes 0.29% Votes
ASP Janab Mulla 50 Votes 0.03% Votes
TSP Waheed Khan 53 Votes 0.03% Votes
RNP Vijay Kumar 57 Votes 0.03% Votes
BSKP Shiv Nandan Singh 188 Votes 0.11% Votes
ABJSP Suraj Singh 82 Votes 0.05% Votes
IND Alok Dixit 272 Votes 0.16% Votes
IND Vidya Pati 232 Votes 0.14% Votes
IND Tribeni Prasad 172 Votes 0.1% Votes
See More

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Rithala profile: The Aam Aadmi Party's Mohinder Goyal has won the election from the Rithala constituency against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Manish Chaudhary with a margin of 13,873 votes.

In the last election, 66.46 percent of the voters had cast their votes, which amounted to 1.65 lakh votes.

The Assembly constituency is part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. AAP's Mohinder Goyal had sought re-election from the constituency, fighting against Manish Choudhary of the BJP, a councilor in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Here is a brief profile of Rithala constituency:

Constituency Name: Rithala

Constituency Number: 6

District Name: North West Delhi

Total Electors: 2,48,480

Female Electors: 1,14,760

Male Electors:  1,33,699

Third Gender: 21

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Kulwant Rana of BJP won the seat in 2008 and 2013 polls. He lost to Mohinder Goyal of the AAP in the 2015 polls. This constituency came into existence in 2008 post the delimitation exercise.

Demographics: As per reports, Rithala is a Muslim-concentrated Assembly segment with the community forming 30 to 40 percent of the population. The Assembly segment also has a crucial Jat population, which has -traditionally been a BJP votebank. Middle-class areas such as Sector 17 Rohini, Sector 16 Rohini, Sector 11 Rohini and Sector 6 Rohini are part of the constituency.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 19:11:28 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores